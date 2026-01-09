AAU-developed bao rice gains global acceptance, 265 tonnes exported in 2025

Jorhat, Jan 9: An improved variety of red kernelled bao rice (bao dhaan) developed by Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has found growing acceptance in the global market, with 265 tonnes exported to Russia and Dubai in 2025.

The achievement was highlighted at the ‘Mega Farmers’ Fair–2026’, a two-day programme that began on Friday at the university’s Jorhat campus.

The export success underscores renewed interest in bao dhaan, a traditional deep-water rice of Assam that had seen declining cultivation over the years.

At the fair, AAU showcased five improved varieties of bao rice developed and upgraded by its Zonal Research Station at North Lakhimpur, drawing significant attention from farmers and agri-entrepreneurs from across Assam and other Northeastern states.

Speaking to the press, Dr Yater Das, scientist (plant breeding and genetics) at the AAU-Zonal Research Station, North Lakhimpur, said bao dhaan is known for its exceptional climate resilience.

“Bao dhan is traditionally a deep-water rice and is highly climate-resilient. It is cultivated organically, without fertilisers or pesticides, and is rich in iron, zinc and antioxidants,” she said.

Dr Das added that sustained research and awareness efforts have helped revive interest in the crop. “Farmers had almost stopped cultivating bao rice. Through exhibitions like this, we aim to create awareness.

We have developed five improved varieties, including Padumoni, Panchanan, Basudev, Panindra and Padmanath, which are flood-resistant and better suited to changing climatic conditions,” she said.

The improved varieties offer higher yields, improved resistance to adverse natural conditions and lower susceptibility to diseases commonly affecting traditional bao paddy.

Officials also noted that bao rice is used to prepare flattened rice (chira) and pitha flour, further enhancing its market value and export prospects.

Addressing the gathering, AAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka said the university has continued its tradition of organising the mega farmers’ fair every year.

“Since this morning, at least a thousand people have gathered, and we expect participation from around 8,000 to 10,000 farmers. Farmers from outside Assam, including Nagaland and Meghalaya, are also taking part,” he said.

Dr Deka said the university will demonstrate 118 modern agricultural technologies during the fair and outlined a range of programmes planned for the event. He added that the concluding day will feature a traditional Bhaona performance.

The Mega Farmers’ Fair–2026 includes agricultural exhibitions, training programmes, live demonstrations, farmer–scientist interaction sessions, agri-entrepreneurs’ meets and seed growers’ meets, aimed at strengthening the farming community.

Along with farmers, government institutions at the state, national and international levels, private organisations, farmer-producer organisations and self-help groups linked to agriculture and allied sectors are participating in the event.

The programme is being held under the chairmanship of Dr Deka, with Jagannath Barua University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jyotiprasad Saikia attending as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Addressing the gathering, Dr Saikia stressed the need to accord farmers due dignity and importance, and to instil confidence and positivity within the farming community.