AATSU moves President Murmu opposing ST status for six Assam communities

Kokrajhar, Dec 6: The All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, opposing the State government’s proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities – Tai Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes.

The AATSU described the move as “anti-tribal” and warned that it threatens the constitutional protections and socio-economic safeguards enjoyed by the existing ST communities of Assam.

The Union argued that the six new communities in question are relatively advanced socially and economically, with substantial representation in government and commerce, which could overshadow smaller indigenous groups like the Bodo community.

Highlighting that the six communities do not meet the Lokur Committee’s criteria for ST inclusion – such as backwardness, distinct culture, and geographical isolation – the memorandum appealed for adherence to constitutional and anthropological norms.

Citing legal orders and existing reservation frameworks, the AATSU called upon the President to withhold approval for inclusion of the new groups in the ST list, pending an independent expert review, to safeguard the rights of genuinely marginalised tribal groups in Assam.





By

Correspondent