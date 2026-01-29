AASU urges unity, vigilance to protect indigenous rights at Sonitpur meet

Tezpur, Jan 29: Taking part in the delegates’ meeting of the 14th biennial conference of All Sonitpur District Students’ Union held at Dhekiajuli, Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, AASU chief adviser, urged the AASU activists to remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding the supremacy of the indigenous people in every sphere in Assam.

In his address, Bhattacharya said, “I call upon everyone to unite under the flag of AASU and take a pledge to ensure a secure future for Assam and the Assamese people. I urge all delegates to remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding the supremacy of the indigenous people in every sphere in Assam. At the same time, I also appeal to everyone to be pro-active in taking Assam forward economically.”

The 14th Dhekiajuli session of the All Sonitpur District Students’ Union of AASU concluded on Sunday with a strong display of cultural unity and political messaging, as Dhekiajuli, known as the martyr town, turned into a vibrant confluence of people cutting across caste, creed, religion, and language.

The highlight of the session was a cultural rally inaugurated by the president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Utpal Sarma. The procession witnessed participation from thousands, representing different communities, who showcased their respective folk traditions through dance and music. Popular Assamese film actor Nayan Nilim and actress Jashasvi Bhuyan also took part in the procession.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the procession, AASU president Sarma said the massive participation of indigenous people from diverse communities sent out a clear message that Assam’s indigenous population remains united and will continue to move forward collectively. He asserted that attempts to divide Assam on the basis of caste, religion, or ethnicity in the name of politics would not succeed.

“Politics of division has no place in Assam. Indigenous people were united, are united, and will remain united. Only indigenous rights will prevail in Assam,” he said.

The session began with the ceremonial hoisting of the AASU flag by All Sonitpur District Students Union president Abhijit Nath. Simultaneously, the presidents of 10 regional units under the Sonitpur district hoisted their respective flags. The delegate session witnessed participation from nearly 500 delegates from across the district. A 41-member new district committee was formed, and it would be headed by Debanjan Bikash Pathak as president and Sankar Das as general secretary.

Among those present at the session were Dr Sukdev Adhikari, principal of Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College and president of the 14th session reception committee, AASU central vice-president Nitul Bora, central organising secretary Nayanjyoti Gogoi and others.