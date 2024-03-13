AASU unveils protest plan against CAA

Guwahati, March 13: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has laid out its upcoming protest strategy against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), revealing a series of actions to voice opposition to the legislation.

In the initial phase of their protest, scheduled for March 14, the AASU plans to hoist black flags at various public places across the region.

On March 15, the protest intensifies as every district headquarters in Assam is set to host rallies and implement Satyagraha programmes.

Taking the protest a step further, an emergency meeting has been called on March 18, bringing together the All Assam Students' Union, the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA), and representatives from 30 tribal organisations, including six tribes.

The apex students’ body have been staging protests a day after the Narendra Modi led government notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11.



