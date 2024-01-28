AASU supplies members for political parties: CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar

Barpeta, Jan 28: As Bihar witnesses a political upheaval with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation, a similar storm brews in Assam as key Congress leaders defect to the ruling BJP, triggering a wave of reactions.

Amidst the exodus, voices of criticism emerge, with Manoranjan Talukdar, the Legislator of Assam's Sorbhog constituency, expressing concern over the trend. Talukdar highlights the opportunistic nature of leaders switching parties on the cusp of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasising the lack of commitment to ideology.



In a statement to the media, Talukdar remarks, "There are some opportunists who switch parties because they take advantage in different ways; there is no place for ideology. The fact that some leaders are moving from one party to another on the eve of elections is not a good sign for democracy."



The Sorbhog constituency MLA singles out AASU (All Assam Students' Union), accusing it of being a platform that supplies leaders to both the Congress and the BJP. He points to leaders like Bismita Gogoi, Angkita Dutta, Dipanka Nath, and Kamal Kumar Medhi, branding them as opportunists making the switch to the BJP.



Expressing surprise at Kamal Medhi's decision, Talukdar notes his astonishment at seeing a vocal critic of the BJP like Medhi joining the ruling party, raising questions about the underlying motivations driving these political shifts. As Assam navigates this political turbulence, the repercussions on the state's political landscape remain to be seen.

