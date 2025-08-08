AASU stages statewide protests against govt’s directive on citizenship case withdrawal

Guwahati, Aug 8: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Friday launched a massive statewide protest against the Assam government’s directive to withdraw cases pending in Foreigners Tribunals against illegal Hindu Bangladeshi immigrants.

Demonstrations were staged in Guwahati and in multiple districts, including Nalbari, Tezpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Raha, where protestors symbolically burned copies of the directive.

In Guwahati, protestors gathered in front of Shaheed Bhawan, waving banners, shouting slogans, and burning copies of the directive while accusing the government of betraying indigenous rights.

“We strongly oppose this directive and have burned its copies in every district of Assam. This is nothing but a conspiracy to push CAA into Assam through the back door. The Chief Minister is busy securing his party’s vote bank, not safeguarding the rights of the Assamese people. If CAA is bad for states with Inner Line Permit or Sixth Schedule areas, why should it be good for Assam?” asked AASU president Utpal Sarma.

Sarma further alleged that the government's actions were part of a long-standing political competition to please the central leadership, dating back to the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.









“In that competition between Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assamese community was the loser. Five Assamese lives were martyred during the anti-CAA movement, yet today, the same government is paving the way for illegal foreigners to gain citizenship,” he said.

AASU announced that on August 18, protests will be held in the capitals of all Northeastern states, demanding eviction of all illegal foreigners, NRC re-verification across the Northeast, removal of CAA from Assam, and full implementation of the Assam Accord.

Nalbari

The Nalbari District Students’ Union staged their protest in the heart of the town, setting copies of the directive ablaze. Protestors declared they would not accept any citizenship policy based on religion.

“We oppose this order because it undermines the Assam Accord. Illegal immigrants, whether Hindu or Muslim, must leave Assam. This directive is nothing but forceful implementation of CAA, which the people of Assam have rejected,” said a local protestor.

Sivasagar

Mukti Nath Chariali in Sivasagar turned into a protest ground as AASU members gathered, carrying placards denouncing the directive. The burning of the document was followed by speeches recalling the sacrifices made during the Assam Agitation.

“The BJP government is betraying Assam in the name of religion. Assam will never accept this insult to the Assam Accord. Over 860 people have been martyred in this fight, yet the government undermines their sacrifice,” said AASU leader Manab Hazarika.

Jorhat

In Jorhat, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) joined forces with AASU. The protest was marked by the burning of an effigy of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in front of the commissioner’s office.

“The government must cancel this directive immediately. No leader has the right to play with the emotions of the indigenous people of Assam. We will not accept any directive or law that legalises foreigners,” said the Jorhat District AASU president.

KMSS leaders accused the government of “targeting specific communities” under the guise of evictions, while quietly legitimising others for political gain.

Tezpur

In Tezpur, members of the All Sonitpur District Students’ Union assembled in the middle of the city, chanting slogans before burning the directive.

"This government is trying to divide Assam on religious lines. Any Bangladeshi who entered after the cut-off date will never be accepted. If the directive stays, our protests will only intensify," said district president Arup Talukdar.









Raha

In Raha, AASU’s Nagaon district unit held a roadside protest, setting the directive on fire before a crowd of onlookers.

“We demand that Assam be excluded from CAA altogether. The state has carried the burden of illegal immigration for decades and can take no more. Foreigners must be identified and deported – no exceptions,” said a protestor.

Core demands:

AASU leaders have made it clear that their fight is not just against this directive but against any policy that undermines the Assam Accord. Their demands include:

Complete withdrawal of the directive to strike off cases against Hindu Bangladeshis.

Repeal of CAA from Assam.

Re-verification of NRC in Assam and fresh NRC across the Northeast.

Eviction of all illegal foreigners regardless of religion.

Protection of indigenous rights under constitutional safeguards.

With protests planned across all Northeast state capitals on August 18, AASU’s movement shows no signs of slowing.

As one leader in Guwahati put it, "Citizenship cannot be granted based on religion. Assam has carried this burden for 20 years and we will not let the government legalise illegal immigration to secure votes. This is about the survival of our identity.”