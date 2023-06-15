AASU stages protest against State govt in Barpeta

Barpeta, Jun 15: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Thursday held a protest against the state government's recent decision to introduce English as the medium of instructions for Science and mathematics starting from class 6.

Hundreds of students and activists from Barpeta Shaheed Bhawan staged a protest in the heart of Satranagari Barpeta town.

The students' union also demanded that the government's deciosion should be scrapped at the earliest.

Several senior citizens, academicians and representatives of various party organisations including eminent litterateur Akshay Kumar Mishra participated in the protest.