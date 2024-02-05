AASU stages protest against Government's decision to use English as medium of instruction

Bijni, Feb 5: A tense situation prevailed in Assam’s Bijni following the All Assam Students Union’s (AASU) protest against the state government’s move to introduce English as a medium of instruction for science and mathematics starting from class six.

Several regional students' unions came out to stage protest on Monday against the state government’s move.



Furthermore, during the protest, demonstrators burned an effigy of Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on National Highway 15.



Following the declaration of the decision, the AASU had been rigorously protesting against the government regarding the issue.



The protesters are demanding the government's decision be scrapped as soon as possible.



It may be mentioned that the same protest erupted in Biswanath against the state government as well.

