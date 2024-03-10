AASU stages hunger strike, urges repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act

Guwahati, March 10: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) commenced a 12-hour hunger strike at 7 a.m. on Sunday at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati, demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The hunger strike, organised by the Kamrup District Students Union, drew support from 30 national organisations.

The AASU asserts that the CAA poses a threat to the cultural and demographic fabric of Assam. They further highlighted the need for the government to reconsider its stance on the contentious law.

In a show of solidarity, 30 national organisations endorsed the hunger strike, emphasising the widespread concern and opposition to the CAA.

Meanwhile, the government has been severely criticised at the protest site for its handling of the CAA and its perceived impact on the socio-political landscape.



