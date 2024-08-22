AASU protests govt inaction after assault on indigenous cattle rearer in Sipajhar

Mangaldoi, Aug 22: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Darrang district unit staged a demonstration outside the Sipajhar Revenue Circle Office on Thursday, protesting the government’s alleged inaction in protecting the state’s indigenous people.

The student organisation also submitted a memorandum to the circle officer, demanding swift action against those responsible for an assault on local cattle rearer, Satya Rajbongshi.

The protest follows an incident on Wednesday afternoon in Kuruwa Ramsing Chapori, under the Sipajhar Revenue Circle, where Rajbongshi was reportedly attacked by individuals from a non-Assamese community.

The attack stemmed from a dispute over Rajbongshi’s cattle damaging crops. Rajbongshi sustained head injuries and subsequently filed an FIR at Sipajhar police station, seeking legal action against the accused.

AASU members have also accused the non-Assamese community of encroaching on government land in the area and hiring immigrant Muslims for cultivation in exchange for monetary benefits.

“The incident was anticipated years ago. Despite numerous complaints to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about land encroachment, there has been no response,” said the General Secretary of the Darrang AASU.

The secretary further criticised Chief Minister Sarma, accusing him of focusing on “media attention” rather than addressing the issues at hand.

“If the authorities fail to act immediately, the situation will worsen. We demand the removal of individuals from the non-Assamese community involved in these activities,” the secretary added.

This incident follows a similar attack in Sivasagar, where members of the non-Assamese community assaulted a minor girl. The community later issued a public apology and provided a one-time assistance of Rs. 2 lakh to the victim.

The incident highlights the growing tensions surrounding land and community issues in Assam, pressing the government for urgent intervention and resolution.