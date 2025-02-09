AASU president Utpal Sarma calls Garia Maria community integral to Assamese identity

Barpeta, Feb 9: The president of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Utpal Sarma, said that the Garia Maria community is one of the integral parts of the greater Assamese nation and without this community, the concept of Assamese is incomplete.

Addressing a public rally at Bhella held on the occasion of the 19th foundation day of Sadou Asom Garia Maria Deshi Jatiya Parishad this afternoon, Sarma said that this community has been active in all the movements held in the interest of the State including the Assam Movement.

Reiterating the viewpoint of the AASU regarding the status of this community, Sarma said that the AASU has been regarding this community as an indigenous tribe of the State. He opined that only recognition will not do if proper steps are not taken for the protection of the tribe.

He lamented that the delimitation exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India has deprived this community to elect a representative of its own like some other indigenous tribes of the State.

Sarma demanded an Upper House in the State so that representatives of indigenous tribes can get proper place in the law-making process.

He suggested that the All Assam Garia Maria Deshi Parishad should carry the demand forward and the AASU will support it. He claimed that there was no history of communal clash between the Hindus and the Muslims in Assam and the Garia Maria Deshi Parishad has been working to pre-vent such possibilities.

"We was, is and will be with the Garia Maria Deshi Parishad," Sarma said, and added that we must be united to solve the problems of the State.

Addressing the meet, senior journalist Rajdip Bailung Barua dwelt at length about the cultural harmony of the people of the states of the Northeast and commented that several political divisions have not been able to divide us emotionally.

The prestigious Sankar Ajan Samanway Asam Hitoishi Award introduced by the organization was presented to Dr Babul Chandra Das, Burha Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra.

Reciprocating the affection and honour of the organization, Dr Das said that he has seen a 'Bar Asom' today as was dreamt of by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev centuries ago as the representatives of several students' unions belonging to diverse tribes have turned up for the meet at Bhella and have echoed their voice in unison.

The meeting presided over by Nurul Hoque, president of Sadou Asom Garia Maria Deshi Parishad.