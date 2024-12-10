AASU objects TET syllabus changes, seeks CM's intervention

Guwahati, Dec 10: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has raised strong objections to the sudden changes made to the syllabus for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), scheduled to be held on December 29. Aspirants preparing for the examination have been left anxious and distressed by the abrupt modification, announced on December 4, just weeks before the examination.

AASU has appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging his intervention in the matter. According to the student organisation, thousands of candidates have been preparing for the TET, based on the syllabus published over a year ago. Many candidates had already submitted their applications by the end of November, relying on the initial syllabus. The sudden inclusion of topics like high school-level mathematics, etc., has created confusion, with aspirants claiming it is nearly impossible to prepare for the changes in such a short time.

AASU has termed the decision 'arbitrary' and stated that it has placed unnecessary mental pressure on the candidates. "Such last-minute changes amount to educational injustice. With only 20 days left, expecting candidates to adapt to a revised syllabus is unreasonable," said AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary in charge Shorjun Hanse.

This is not the first instance of controversy surrounding syllabus changes in recruitment examinations. Earlier, during the recruitment process for Grade III and Grade IV positions, similar last-minute alterations sparked widespread criticism. Those changes were eventually resolved through the intervention of the Chief Minister.

As the TET candidates grapple with this uncertainty, AASU has demanded immediate action to ensure fairness in the recruitment process. The organisation emphasised that such decisions could demoralise the State's aspiring educators and urged the government to prioritise their welfare.





By-

Staff Reporter