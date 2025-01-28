AASU meeting in Sivasagar calls for roadmap to quality education & cultural revival

Sivasagar, Jan 28: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU)'s two-day special general meeting got under way on Monday at the Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha Samanway Kshetra near the historic Talatal Ghar premises. The Talatal Ghar premises and the entire Joysagar area wore a festive look with over 5,000 student representatives from different districts taking part in the morning.

Hoisting the AASU flag, AASU president Utpal Sarmah said that the people of Sivasagar have always stood behind the Assamese society during its worst times. The first annual general meeting held in 1979 had initiated the Assam Movement against foreign nationals living in the State, although nothing much was achieved.

Criticising the State government, he said that the ruling powers want all the people to be under one culture, one language, one religion, denying the multiplicity of Indian culture. Sarma criticised the State government over its failures in the education sec-tor, Jal Jivan Mission, and other issues.

The general meeting was necessitated by the resignation of then general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah and a new general secretary was scheduled to be elected in Monday evening's delegates meeting. Present assistant general secretary Samiran Phukan from Sivasagar has been elected as the new general secretary.

AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharyya paid tributes to the martyrs of the Assam Movement and appreciated the organisational skills of the Sivasagar District Students' Union. He said that the AASU would draw a roadmap in the delegates' meeting for good and quality education where students of all categories will be benefitted.

He said that doubt has crept into everyone's minds "whether the Assam we love would remain intact in future due to the divisive forces". He laid stress on an intellectual, cultural and educational movement in Assam through the Asom Unnati Sabha and other organisations which will lead to more production, more income for every household. Bhattacharya also criticised the State government for creating a huge beneficiary group at the expense of a productive work force.

The morning session was attended, among others, by Bhattacharjya, AASU general secretary in-charge Sarju Hanche, reception committee president Sabyasachi Mahanta, executive president Sarat Haz-arika, general secretary Samiran Phukan, Manob Hazarika, Brojen Bora, Punaram Mili, Buddhin Mishra, Lakhikanta Mahanta, Santu Borthakur, Dilip Das, Deba Hazarika, Manoj Bhagawati, Utpal Dutta, among others. Hanche, in his speech, said that political parties come to the people only during the time of elections.