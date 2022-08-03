AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities

Raha, Aug 3: The Raha unit of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) office in protest against the frequent load shedding at Raha Town and its neighbouring areas at around 9.30 a.m everyday.

Criticising the irregular supply of power by ASEB at Raha and its neighbouring areas, AASU leader Sanjay Kakati said, " The residents of Raha are perennially suffering a lot due to erratic power supply by ASEB.There is no fixed time for load shedding here as a result of which Students, business community, industrial units, among others are suffering a lot due to the erratic power supply."

Later, Gautam Sharma, SDO, ASEB, Raha office came to a discussion with the demonstrators and assured the AASU activists to solve their problems upon which the activists opened the locked office for its employees at around 11.30 a.m.