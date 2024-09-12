AASU general secretary resigns amidst harassment allegations, calls move voluntary

Guwahati, Sept 12: Amid allegations of sexual and mental harassment involving a woman, Sankor Jyoti Baruah has resigned from his position as General Secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

In a social media post on Thursday, Baruah stated that his resignation was a personal decision and that he chose to step down voluntarily.

“I will send my resignation letter to the Central Committee shortly. I am grateful to everyone for the support and cooperation shown towards me until this moment,” Baruah’s post read.

The controversy began when a law student accused Baruah of mental and sexual harassment, filing a formal complaint at Bhangagarh Police Station on September 6.

Since the incident fell under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station, the case was transferred there, and on September 7, Baruah secured anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Baruah under sections 376, 323, 506, and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges stem from allegations made by the complainant, who accused Baruah of engaging in a physical relationship under the pretext of marriage, as outlined in the FIR obtained by The Assam Tribune.

On Tuesday, AASU leadership announced that Baruah had been advised to either take leave or step down from his position as General Secretary in light of the allegations.

Notably, during Baruah’s tenure as General Secretary, the organisation had taken strict action against members involved in similar controversies.

For instance, Anowar Hussain, president of the Guwahati unit of AASU (All Guwahati Students’ Union), was forced to resign over allegations of a relationship with a woman, while General Secretary Tutmoni Choudhury was asked to step down after applying for marriage registration.