AASU expresses concern over ULFA camp attack, urges resolution through dialogue

Guwahati, July 16: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has expressed deep concern over the recent attack on a ULFA (Independent) camp in Myanmar, warning that such incidents could derail the fragile path toward peace in the region.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, AASU stated that although it does not endorse ULFA's ideology or methods, the death of Assamese youths in the incident was deeply saddening. The student body conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families and reiterated its longstanding support for a peaceful and honourable resolution through dialogue.

"The attack at the ULFA (Independent) camp in Myanmar has deeply concerned us. Though our goals and methods differ from ULFA's, we are heartbroken by the death of the sons of Assam. We express our condolences," said Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, AASU's chief advisor adding that the government should expedite the dialogue process with ULFA (Independent).

It further urged both the Government of India and ULFA (I) to work toward creating a conducive atmosphere for talks. "Sudden and unprovoked attacks of this nature could disrupt the peace process - some-thing neither the people of Assam nor AASU desires," AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan said. The Union also urged the Chief Minister to take proactive steps in facilitating the peace talks in an environment of mutual respect and understanding.