AASU denies internal rift amidst sexual harassment allegations against General Secretary

Guwahati, Sept 11: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) dispelled speculations of an internal rift within the organisation on Wednesday.

Following a sexual harassment case registered against the student body’s General Secretary, Shankar Jyoti Baruah, rumours of a potential division between the Upper Assam and Lower Assam factions began circulating.

AASU’s Chief Advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharya, dismissed these claims as baseless, telling The Assam Tribune, “These are all rumours. AASU will always remain united as one, and there will be no division.”

On Tuesday, Bhattacharya had announced that Baruah had been advised to either take leave or step down from his position as General Secretary in light of the allegations.

Baruah has so far remained silent on the issue, declining to comment on his resignation when contacted. AASU, meanwhile, stated that the matter would be discussed at its upcoming General Convention.

“If Baruah doesn’t voluntarily step down, we will discuss the next course of action during the convention,” said AASU President Utpal Sarmah.

Notably, during Baruah’s tenure as General Secretary, the organisation has taken strict action against members involved in similar controversies.

For instance, Anowar Hussain, president of the Guwahati unit of AASU (All Guwahati Students’ Union), was forced to resign over allegations of a relationship with a woman, while General Secretary Tutmoni Choudhury was asked to step down after applying for a marriage registration.

However, now that Baruah himself is embroiled in a controversy, questions are being raised about why the organisation is taking its time in making a decisive move against its top leader.

The controversy began when a law student accused Baruah of mental and sexual harassment, filing a formal complaint at Bhangagarh Police Station on September 6.

Since the incident fell under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station, the case was transferred there, and on September 7, Baruah secured anticipatory bail.

The police have registered a case against Baruah under sections 376, 323, 506, and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges stem from allegations made by the complainant, who accused Baruah of engaging in a physical relationship under the pretext of marriage, as outlined in the FIR obtained by The Assam Tribune.