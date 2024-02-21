AASU appeals to APSC for date adjustment amidst SET and CCE clash

Guwahati, Feb 21: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has raised concerns over the clash of examination dates between the Assam Public Service Commission’s (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) (Preliminary) 2023 and the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 conducted by the SLET Commission of Assam. Both the state level examinations, scheduled for March 17, 2024, have prompted AASU to urge APSC for reconsideration.

The SLET Commission had previously announced the date for NE SET 2024 on March 17, 2024, predating the APSC's announcement of the same date for CCE 2023-24. This sequence has led to a challenge for aspirants preparing for both examinations.

“The clash of exams on the same date has created a significant dilemma for candidates preparing for both SET and CCE. This clash poses a challenge for those aiming to appear for the SET, with the exams occurring simultaneously. Candidates investing substantial time, effort, and resources in preparing for both examinations now face uncertainty and potential setbacks due to the scheduling conflict,” said AASU.

In light of the challenges faced by aspirants, AASU appeals to the APSC to consider changing the date of CCE 2023-24.



