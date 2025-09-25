AASU, AJYCP plan statewide vigils, Adyashraddha as justice stir for Zubeen Garg grows

Guwahati, Sept 25: Student organisations in the state have rolled out a string of initiatives to demand justice and honour the legacy of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose sudden demise has left the state in deep mourning.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), in a press briefing on Thursday, announced that candlelight vigils will be held in every district headquarters on September 26.

“A member of every family in Assam is now gone. The funeral has taken place, but now we demand justice. Tomorrow, candlelight vigils will be held across the state to demand justice for Zubeen Garg. We will not rest until justice is served. The investigation must be thorough and impartial,” said AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya.

Touching on the controversy linking Garg’s death to Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddharth Sharma, AASU president Utpal Sharma said, “Protecting Zubeen Garg was a national responsibility for Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and everyone involved. Why, even after a week, have they not been arrested? The people of Assam deserve an answer.”

Meanwhile, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) declared that Adyashraddha ceremonies would be held across all districts on October 5. The organisation also resolved to weave Zubeen’s music permanently into its cultural fabric.

“From now on, Zubeen’s song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut…’ will be performed at the beginning of every AJYCP cultural event. Everyone will sing together,” said AJYCP president Palash Changmai.

The AJYCP further demanded that Zubeen be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, saying the government had failed to honour him adequately during his lifetime.

It also unveiled plans to install ten permanent statues of the artiste across Assam, with the first set to be inaugurated in Jonai, Dhemaji district, on his upcoming birthday.

Both AASU and AJYCP condemned the authorities for failing to act against Mahanta and Sharma, calling it “deeply unfortunate”.

As Assam continues to grieve, student bodies have made it clear that their fight will not end with tributes alone as they intend to push relentlessly for justice.