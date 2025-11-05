AASAA opposes OIL's move to clear tea bushes in Naharkatiya, warns of agitation

Dibrugarh, Nov 5: The Naharkatia regional committee of the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA) has strongly opposed Oil India Limited's (OIL) reported move to uproot tea bushes and annex around 20 bighas of land from the Satyanarayan Tea Estate in Naharkatia for exploration activities.

In a memorandum submitted to the district commissioner through the local circle officer, the AASAA stated that OIL's decision to use tea plantation land for industrial purposes poses a serious threat to the livelihood of hundreds of plantation workers dependent on the tea estate.

"The use of tea garden land by OIL will severely affect the tea industry and the local population," the Association said.

It further emphasised that the workers' welfare and sustain ability of the tea sector must take priority over corporate expansion. The Adivasi student body has urged upon the district administration to intervene immediately in the matter and halt takeover of plantation areas by corporate entities.

Michael Purty, organising secretary of AASAA, Dibrugarh district, told The Assam Tribune that about 20 bighas of the plantation area have been cleared by OIL. Warning of possible protests if the issue remains unaddressed, the Association said, "If the uprooting of tea bushes and acquisition of plantation land continue, AASAA and local workers may be compelled to launch an agitation against Oil India Limited."

The student body also reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the rights and livelihood of tea garden workers and called upon the government to ensure that plantation lands are protected from industrial encroachment.