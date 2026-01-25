AASAA flags law & order crisis in Kokrajhar, seeks justice and compensation

Dibrugarh, Jan 25: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), led by its president Godwin Hembrom, has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Karigaon village of Kokrajhar district following the killing of Bodo and Adivasi youths in connection with a road accident.

The incident has reportedly sparked heightened tensions in the area, leading to clashes that have severely impacted both the Bodo and Adivasi communities.

According to the organization, although the situation in Karigaon and the surrounding areas is currently under control, tensions continue to simmer, with several families from both communities having been forced to leave their homes out of fear. Many of the affected families are presently taking shelter in government relief camps, where they are living under difficult conditions.

The district committee of AASAA, while holding a sit-in demonstration here, alleged that the State Home Department has failed to take timely and effective measures to control the situation and ensure the safety and security of innocent civilians.

The ongoing conflict has had a serious impact on education, health services, livelihoods, and overall security in the region. Schools in the affected areas have remained closed, disrupting the education of children from both communities and creating an atmosphere of uncertainty for students preparing for crucial academic stages.

Health services have also been severely affected, with restricted access to medical facilities and a growing need for emergency healthcare in relief camps.

Livelihoods have been disrupted as daily wage earners, farmers, and small traders from both the Bodo and Adivasi communities have been unable to carry out their work due to fear and instability.

The burning of houses and damage to property have further pushed many families into economic distress.

The absence of adequate security has heightened anxiety among residents, particularly women, children, and the elderly, Rustom Kujur, vice-president, AASAA, here told The Assam Tribune.

Terming the situation unfortunate and condemnable, AASAA in a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, demanded identification and arrest of those responsible for the violence. The memorandum called for the identification and strict punishment of the real culprits involved in the violence at Karigaon.

They also demanded action against those responsible for attacking innocent civilians and destroying homes and property belonging to tribal families. In addition, the organisation sought adequate compensation amounting to Rs 20 lakh for each homeless affected family, along with comprehensive rehabilitation measures and permanent security arrangements.

The association urged the government to take prompt and decisive steps to ensure justice, rebuild trust between the communities, and restore normalcy in the conflict-affected areas.