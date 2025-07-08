AAP to contest all 126 seats in 2026 Assam polls, rules out ties with BJP, Congress

Guwahati, July 8: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that it will contest all the 126 constituencies in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections independently and ruled out any alliance with the Congress or the BJP.

Terming both parties as “two sides of the same coin”, AAP stated they are part of the “same failed political establishment that has stalled real development”.

“Congress institutionalized corruption and exploitation, and BJP only strengthened it. AAP cannot be part of this broken system,” AAP State committee general secretary (organization) Rajib Saikia said.

He said that AAP plans to soon launch a movement for ‘alternative politics’ in Assam by bringing together like-minded regional forces who “believe in the politics of development, honesty, and accountability”.

“We invite regional and nationalist forces of Assam to unite against the corrupt legacy of the Congress and the BJP and work towards a people-centric governance model,” Saikia said

Highlighting AAP’s success in Delhi and Punjab, he added, “Our governance model has delivered in health, education, and public services. We are ready to replicate this in Assam.”

- By Staff Reporter