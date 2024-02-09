AAP declares candidates for Assam Lok Sabha seats, raises concern over alliance delays

Guwahati, Feb 9: The Aam Admi Party has officially unveiled its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam during a press conference held on Thursday. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak revealed the names of the candidates and expressed optimism that the I.N.D.I.A bloc would allow them to contest from these constituencies.

The announced candidates are Manoj Dhanohar for Dibrugarh, Bhavan Chaudhary for Guwahati and Rishi Raj for Sonitpur.

Pathak expressed concern about the limited time remaining for the polls, urging an expedited decision-making process within the alliance. He stressed that, despite months of ongoing discussions, there is still no concrete result.

Meanwhile, the regional parties voiced strong opposition to the AAP's unilateral decision on candidate announcements, with Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi criticising it as a breach of trust and a departure from the spirit of alliance politics. Gogoi emphasised the importance of collaborative decision-making and expressed disappointment over the lack of prior discussions with the regional parties.

