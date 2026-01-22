AAMSU protests in Dhubri over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision

Dhubri, Jan 22: The All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) organised a massive sit-in demonstration in front of the District Commissioner's office here, alleging widespread irregularities in the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls.

AAMSU leaders claimed that the revision process has led to the exclusion of legitimate voters and accused the administration of a "shutdown of government machinery" when it comes to safeguarding the rights of genuine citizens.

The AAMSU leaders shouted slogans against the state leadership, with demonstrators specifically targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and MP Dilip Saikia.

Addressing the gathering, AAMSU representatives alleged that the present Special Revision exercise is being used to level "false allegations" against Indian citizens by questioning their status without valid legal grounds.

They contended that genuine voters are being subjected to undue scrutiny while grievances raised at the field-level are not being addressed.

In a sharp warning to officials engaged in the verification process, AAMSU general secretary Alfaruque Asikur Rahman said the organisation would consider legal action if what it described as harassment continued.

"If the harassment of genuine Indian citizens does not stop immediately, we will not hesitate to take Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election officials to the court floor," he stated during the demonstration.

The union further alleged that certain field-level officials were acting with bias and failing to adhere to constitutional and legal safeguards during verifications. A memorandum was submitted to the District Commissioner, seeking strict action against officials found to be bypassing legal procedures during field checks and demanding a fair and transparent revision process.

Meanwhile, the district administration maintained that the revision process is being carried out in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.

However, AAMSU warned that it would intensify protests across the State if its demands were not addressed.