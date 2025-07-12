AAMSU protests evictions across districts, warns of bigger stir if demands ignored

Guwahati, July 12: With the Assam government intensifying eviction drives across districts to clear what it calls encroached land, protests against the move have gathered momentum, particularly from minority rights groups.

On Saturday, the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) staged demonstrations in districts including Dhubri, Nagaon, Goalpara, and Biswanath, condemning the drives as "inhumane" and "politically motivated".

Calling the evictions a "conspiracy" against minority communities, AAMSU submitted memoranda addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through local district commissioners, demanding an immediate halt to what it termed as "illegal evictions".

“We are not against eviction drives per se. But we oppose the eviction of Indian citizens who possess valid documents proving their citizenship. The government has not made any rehabilitation arrangements, which is unacceptable,” said Fakir Ali, district adviser of AAMSU in Biswanath.

In Bijni, AAMSU leaders said most of the evictees were victims of soil erosion, forced to settle on government land with no other option.

“No person in their right mind would choose to occupy government land. These are people displaced by river erosion with nowhere else to go,” said Rasul Khan, Assistant General Secretary of AAMSU.

Khan also questioned whether the alleged encroachers only belonged to the minority community. “We demand transparency. Are there no other encroachers? Or is this action targeted?”









AAMSU protests in Bijni (AT Photo)

Working President Sofikul Islam Prince accused the government of selectively targeting minorities ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, calling the move politically motivated.

Leading the protest in Chirang, district president Nazir Rahman alleged that the government was ignoring court directives.

“The eviction drives are being carried out without following the guidelines of the High Court and Supreme Court. This is a violation of human rights.”

He further highlighted the humanitarian crisis caused by the evictions, “The bulldozers have left women, children, and the elderly without shelter. Children are missing out on education. Women have no access to toilets or healthcare. Homes, mosques, and madrassas have been reduced to rubble.”









AAMSU protests in Chirang (AT Photo)

The students’ body has warned of larger statewide protests if the government fails to act on their demands. “Lakhs from the minority community will take to the streets if we are ignored,” Rahman said.

Earlier on July 7, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his government’s commitment to intensify eviction drives across Assam, targeting encroachments on government land allegedly by illegal immigrants.

"No one can stop us. Bangladeshi nationals will be evicted," he had declared.