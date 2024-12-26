AAJU awards: Assam Tribune deputy editor Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury among honorees

Azara, Dec 26: Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, deputy editor of The Assam Tribune was recognised for his exemplary contributions to journalism with the prestigious Journalist Hari Barman Memorial Journalism Award by the All Assam Journalists' Union (AAJU). The honour was bestowed during a grand ceremony organised by the All Assam Journalists' union (AAJU) at the Azara Public Hall, celebrating journalism excellence across the state. The event, graced by Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the chief guest, highlighted the invaluable role of journalists in society.

In addition to Choudhury, several other distinguished journalists were honored during the ceremony. Pradip Baruah, Editor of Prantik, received the Prafulla Chandra Baruah Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrious career in Assamese journalism. Sanjib Kumar Phukan, Executive Editor of Dainik Janambhumi, was awarded the Radhika Mohan Bhagawati Memorial Journalism Award. Lalit Chandra Gogoi, a senior journalist of Asomiya Pratidin, received the Swahid Journalist Manik Deuri Memorial Journalism Award, while Jitumoni Bora, Editor of Prag Digital, was honored with the Journalist Rajat Chandra Baishya Memorial Journalism Award.

The ceremony, chaired by AAJU President Pankaj Kumar Nath, was attended by notable personalities, including senior advocate Ramesh Barpatra Gohain, Prag News Editor-in-Chief Prashanta Rajguru, and Kamrup District Commissioner Deva Kumar Mishra. Nath emphasized the importance of recognizing journalists for their relentless efforts in shaping public opinion and holding power to account.

The AAJU's awards this year reaffirmed the commitment of the organization to celebrate journalistic excellence and honor those who have made lasting contributions to the field. For Choudhury and his fellow awardees, the accolades underscore the impact of their work in advancing the cause of responsible and impactful journalism in Assam.