'Aah oi aah, ulai aah': Can Assam’s iconic protest slogans regain their mojo?

Protests, they say, can make or break a democracy. In Assam, demonstrations are a regular occurrence, yet a closer look reveals that their slogans are often repetitive and lack creativity.

For some time now, regardless of the issue, this vital element of staging a protest seems to have been stuck in a cycle of predictable “Go Backs,” “Hai Hais,” and “Nosolibos”. Once, catchy and powerful slogans, often evolving into timeless songs—such as Bhupen Hazarika's Aah Ulai Aah Xojag Jonota among many others—appear to be losing their creative flair.

“The younger generation lacks the patience required for such creative efforts, which has made them unimaginative,” says Prashanna Gogoi, folklorist and ethnomusicologist.

Slogans have played a vital role in the socio-political and cultural movements of Assam, reflecting the sentiments of the people and shaping the region’s historical narrative. Over the years, they have expressed resistance, unity, and identity, often unknowingly weaving milestones that helped shape the state’s history.

“In the past, to create awareness among the people, creative slogans were used in protests. During that period, several poems and songs found recognition as slogans—take Joi Aai Axom by Lakshminath Bezbaruah, for instance,” says folklorist Anil Saikia.

Gogoi believes that the absence of a creative environment has significantly contributed to the decline in the originality of slogans. He asserts that raising youth in surroundings devoid of cultural discussions has alienated them from the state’s rich heritage and the contributions of stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Rabha in shaping it.

“Younger generations are not to be blamed, but we are. We are the ones who couldn’t give them the upbringing, or the environment needed. We don’t have schools dedicated to Jyoti Sangeet or Rabha Sangeet, so how will they know the importance of such songs and how they were once protest must-haves?” he laments.

For some, this decline is due to shifts in today’s political expression, suppression of dissent, and changing societal priorities. “In the past, we witnessed vibrant protest movements where unique slogans and ideas were born. However, such movements have become rare, further stifling creative expression,” says Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

When asked about the history of slogans in the state, Saikia remarked, “The fire was ignited during Lachit’s (Borphukan) time. Though it has been not as creative, but deep inside it continues to burn brightly even today. Slogans were born from the inspiration of Assam’s brave fighters who stood firm in their struggle for our state.”

The last time Assam witnessed a major statewide movement was in 2019. The agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill saw thousands flocking to the streets armed with a goal and a volume of protest anthems. It was then that ‘Joi Aai Axom’ and ‘Aah Oi Aah, Ulai Aah’ found new voices, reawakening the spirit of the 1979-1985 Assam Andolan.













Gogoi stressed the need for a government policy to raise awareness about the state’s cultural identity, saying only then would the “art of sloganeering” will rediscover its mojo.

“Had there been a cultural policy by the government to include the songs of the state’s cultural icons in school curricula, the upbringing of youth would certainly have been more enriching,” said Gogoi.

Changing times call for a fresh perspective, and today's slogans are silently begging for a makeover. In a democracy, peaceful protests are a rightful expression, so why not enrich them with a dash of creativity and thoughtful sloganeering?