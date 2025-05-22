Assam Buddhist body objects to Buddha’s image on Patanjali incense sticks packaging

Jorhat, May 22: The All Assam Buddhists Association (AABA) has expressed strong disapproval and condemnation over the depiction of Lord Buddha's image on the cover of incense sticks, Premium Agarbatti, manufactured and packed by Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The AABA has sought immediate halt of production and distribution of the incense sticks brand or any other product featuring the image of Lord Buddha on its packaging.

AABA Jorhat-based foreign secretary Ranjit Shyam, in a statement said that the Buddhist body led by its president Gyanpal Mahathera, expresses deep resentment and condemnation of using the Lord Buddha's image in the cover of the incense sticks packet in view of the fact that Lord Buddha is a revered spiritual figure for millions of followers across the world, and the act of using the image in such a way that amounts to commercial exploitation of a religious symbol.

Stating that the said act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Buddhist community, the AABA observed that Lord Buddha's image symbolises peace, compassion, enlightenment, and misuse of religious icons for promotional or commercial gain is inappropriate. It reflects a lack of sensitivity towards the beliefs and emotions of religious minorities, observed AABA.

Calling for immediate stop of production of the incense brand, the Buddhist organisation sought withdrawal of all existing stocks from the market by the company, alongside issuing a formal public apology and assuring that such incidents will not be repeated in the future.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Shyam said that AABA urges concerned authorities, religious leaders, and civil society organisations to support their demand and ensure that sacred images and symbols of all faiths were treated with the that respect they deserve. He urged all companies and individuals to exercise greater cultural and religious sensitivity in their commercial ventures