A year on, Centre, Assam govt fail to submit encroachment report in 3 reserve forests to NGT

Guwahati, Feb 3: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed serious concerns over the failure of the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Assam government to submit affidavits addressing the alleged encroachment of three crucial reserve forests in the state.

The encroachment issue, involving the Charduar Reserve Forest, Balipara Reserve Forest, and Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, has been under investigation for over a year.

Despite being directed to file reports in August 2024, both the MoEF&CC and the Chief Secretary of Assam have not complied with the NGT's orders.

The bench, comprising Justice B. Amit Sthalekar and Dr. Arun Kumar Verma, made these observations on January 23, following an application by RTI activist Dilip Nath.

Nath has been raising concerns about illegal land grants in Assam's reserve forests, accusing the government of neglecting its duty to safeguard these critical ecosystems.

Nath, while speaking to The Assam Tribune, pointed out that around 1,115 individuals were illegally granted land rights within protected reserve areas.

“At a time when the government should be prioritising forest protection, these encroachments are undermining conservation efforts,” Nath said.

The extent of the encroachment is staggering, with approximately 220 km of reserve forest land allegedly being taken over by over 1,000 people.

Nath claims that political influences are worsening the issue, citing the role of state government in allegedly allowing these encroachments for electoral gains.

“To get votes from the people, Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal and the government have destroyed the reserve forest,” added Nath.

In his ongoing legal battle, Nath approached the NGT in 2023 after failing to secure justice from the state authorities.

He presented satellite images as evidence of the encroachment, further strengthening his case.

The NGT's order from last year also highlighted that the affidavit submitted by the Assam Chief Secretary failed to clarify any steps taken against those encroaching upon forest land, particularly regarding Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

The tribunal has expressed disappointment at the lack of detailed responses and has ordered more comprehensive information from both the state and central authorities.

In its latest ruling, the NGT has instructed the MoEF&CC to file a detailed, para-wise reply addressing the allegations raised in Nath's original petition.

The next hearing has been scheduled for April 8, 2025, with both the Ministry and the state government ordered to submit an exhaustive affidavit, ensuring no material information is withheld.















