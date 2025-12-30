A year in alphabets: Assam’s defining moments of 2025

The year 2025 unfolded as a year of sharp contrasts for Assam. It was a year of security operations and sporting highs, ambitious development drives and unsettling tragedies, cultural pride and irreplaceable loss.

The state saw infrastructure and urban projects gather pace even as questions of governance, environment and identity demanded answers. The story was one of forward motion tempered by remembrance of icons lost, ideals tested and traditions defended.

This alphabet-wise year-ender traces the defining moments of 2025, from A to Z, capturing the events, debates and breakthroughs that shaped the region in the past 12 months. Read on…

Advantage Assam 2.0: During the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, Assam signed 297 MoUs worth Rs 2,77,438.97 crore. Out of these, 70 MoUs, totalling Rs 1,20,958.93 crore, were implemented. Additionally, 2,678 agreements valued at Rs. 7,122.24 crore were signed at District Industries and Commercial Centres during the summit, with 494 already grounded and 1,174 in progress.









Binita Chetry at the Britain's Got Talent competition (Photo - @MDoNER_India / X)





Binita Chetry: Assamese dancer Binita Chetry made India proud by securing third place in the international reality show Britain’s Got Talent. Her stunning finale performance impressed both the judges and the audience, earning a standing ovation. Binita expressed her happiness, calling the experience “the best”, and was previously seen teasing a surprise for her grand act.

CAA Extension: In September, 2025, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs extended the CAA cut-off date from 2014 to December 31, 2024, allowing persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to remain in India even without valid documents. The move provided relief to many, particularly Hindus from Pakistan who had entered the country after 2014.

Deepak Sarma: Internationally acclaimed flautist Deepak Sarma passed away at the age of 57 on November 3 in Chennai, where he had travelled for advanced treatment. Sarma, who had been battling chronic liver disease, was born on August 23, 1968, in Panigaon, Nalbari, and resided in Guwahati. He was celebrated for his exceptional mastery over the flute, earning admiration both in Assam and internationally.

Economy (Concert): Assam took its first concrete step towards a concert economy in September 2025 by announcing that global music star Post Malone would perform in Guwahati on December 8. The event, under the state’s newly unveiled Concert Economy Policy, aimed to attract visitors, boost local businesses and position cities such as Guwahati, Jorhat and Dibrugarh as major cultural hubs.

Forest depletion: A satellite imagery–based study has revealed significant forest degradation in Assam despite statutory protection. Conducted over three decades (1990–2020), the research used object-based image analysis of Landsat 5 and Landsat 8 data sourced from the USGS Earth Explorer. The steepest decline in dense forest cover was recorded in Biswanath Reserved Forest, which lost 65.92% over the period. Comparable losses were observed in Gohpur Reserved Forest (28.6%), Naduar Reserved Forest (27.02%) and Behali Wildlife Sanctuary (16.98%).









The newly inaugurated Guwahati airport terminal (Photo - @cbdhage / X)

Guwahati Airport Terminal: On December 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Terminal 2 at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam. Built at a cost of Rs. 4,000 crore, the terminal is expected to handle 13.1 million passengers annually. The total project cost is Rs. 5,000 crore, including Rs. 1,000 crore allocated for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.

Hagrama Mohilary: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) achieved a landslide victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on September 27, winning 28 of 40 seats under Mohilary’s leadership. This marked a significant increase from their 17 seats in 2020, giving them an absolute majority. Mohilary won Debargaon but lost Chirangduar, while outgoing BTC chief Pramod Boro won Goimari but lost Dotma.

IFFI 2025 & Assam: Two Assamese films, Bhaimon Da and Sikaar, were selected for the Indian Panorama section of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa. Bhaimon Da, directed by Sasanka Samir, is in the Feature Film section, while Sikaar, directed by Debangkar Borghain, represented Assam in the Mainstream Cinema category.









Jhumoir dance underway at Sarusajai Stadium (Photo - @PMOIndia / X)

Jhumoir Binandini: On February 24, Sarusajai Stadium came alive as over 9,000 Jhumur dancers, musicians, and mentors performed at Jhumoir Binandini, creating a stunning sea of red and white. Women in traditional attire swayed to rhythmic drumbeats and soulful Jhumur songs, making it a grand cultural spectacle. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kaziranga National Park: Kaziranga National Park registered the highest-ever foreign tourist footfall in 2025-26. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to inform that the UNESCO Heritage site recorded a 127% surge in foreign tourists. "The world is discovering @kaziranga like never before," Sarma said in a social media post.

Licence (Arms): In an unprecedented announcement the Assam government decided to grant arms licenses to indigenous citizens residing in vulnerable and remote areas of the state. To be facilitated under a special scheme, the move aimed at empowering local communities to protect themselves in the wake of rising concerns over cross-border infiltration and security threats, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Martyrs memorial: The Assam government in December inaugurated the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon in Guwahati, marking the central observance of Swahid Diwas and paying tribute to the 860 martyrs of the Assam Agitation. Built on 116 bighas at a cost of Rs 178 crore, it features a 225-foot central memorial, 860 statues, a meditation hall, laser show arena, horticulture garden, food court, auditorium and cycle track.

Nandinee Kashyap Hit-And-Run Case: Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap was arrested by Guwahati City Police in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of 21-year-old Samiul Haque, an engineering student temporarily working with the Guwahati Smart City project. The incident occurred on July 25 in Dakshingaon, Kahilipara, and Haque later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. Kashyap was produced in court on July 30 and remanded to two days’ police custody before being granted bail on September 8.









Aminul Islam being taken into custody for his anti-India remarks (Photo - @assampolice / X)

Operation Sindoor: Assam Police made over 100 arrests in 2025 for inflammatory social media posts linked to Operation Sindoor, following intensified monitoring of online platforms across the state. The action targeted unlawful digital activity deemed harmful to public order and national security. Among those arrested was AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, taken into custody for alleged anti-India remarks perceived as justifying the attack, triggering wider debates on free speech, misinformation and security.

Polygamy: The Assam Legislative Assembly on November 27 passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, banning polygamy and introducing stringent penalties. The law prescribes up to seven years’ imprisonment for unlawful polygamy and up to ten years for concealing a previous marriage, while providing compensation and legal protection to women in illegal unions. Village heads, Quazis or guardians involved in fraudulent polygamous marriages can be jailed for up to two years and fined Rs 1 lakh. The law applies across Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule areas and certain Scheduled Tribes.

Quiet crises: Air pollution emerged as a quieter yet growing concern for Assam in 2025, fuelled by rising vehicle numbers and sustained construction activity. A report prepared with the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation estimated Guwahati’s PM10 emissions at 1,071 tonnes annually. Road and construction dust accounted for 37% of PM10, followed by industries at 25% and road transport at 21%, while road transport contributed 52% of finer PM2.5 emissions. In response, the Assam Pollution Control Board partnered with iForest to launch the Guwahati Clean Air Plan, released on December 17.

Roi Roi Binale Record: Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, emerged as a record-breaking success, crossing Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office to become the fourth highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. Released on October 31, it collected a record Rs 1.85 crore on its opening day, the highest ever for an Assamese film, and Rs 11.43 crore in its first week against a Rs 5 crore budget.

Swagata Square Complex Fire: A massive fire broke out on December 10 at the Swagata Square Complex on Guwahati’s GS Road, engulfing a commercial godown for over 48 hours. Firefighters, assisted by the Army, IAF, and NDRF, finally brought the flames under control after two days.









The test match underway at ACA stadium in Guwahati (Photo - @TridibIANS / X)

Test Match in Guwahati: On November 22, Guwahati’s ACA Stadium hosted its first-ever Test match, with India facing South Africa. The city became India’s 30th Test venue, marking a historic debut for five-day international cricket in Assam and the Northeast.

Umrangso Mine Tragedy: The tragedy began on January 6, when nine miners were trapped in a flooded illegal rat-hole coal mine at Tin Kilo, Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district. After 42 days of search and rescue operations, teams recovered all nine bodies, bringing the prolonged and difficult operation to a close.

Voters: The Election Commission of India launched a special revision of electoral rolls in Assam from November 1, fixing January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. Officials said over 29 lakh households were surveyed, focusing on removal of duplicate entries, inclusion of eligible voters and correction of demographic details, with citizens urged to verify draft rolls and file claims or objections within timelines.

Women’s World Cup: Guwahati’s first-ever women’s ODI drew an unprecedented turnout of over 22,000 fans, despite intermittent rain, setting a new record for an ICC women’s event. The India-Sri Lanka clash on Tuesday saw 22,843 spectators at the venue, surpassing the previous group-stage attendance record of 15,935 set during the India-Pakistan fixture at last year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai, the ICC confirmed on October 1.

X-Mas Vandalism in Nalbari: Vandalism disrupted Christmas celebrations at St. Mary’s School in Panigaon, Nalbari, where a group tore down decorations, burned Christmas items, damaged property, and discarded a statue of Jesus Christ while issuing threats to school authorities on December 24. Following the incident, police arrested four leaders linked to the VHP and Bajrang Dal on December 25.

Yearbook (The Assam Tribune): The Assam Tribune launched its first-ever yearbook this year at the ongoing Assam Book Fair. The publication documents major developments in Assam, the Northeast, India, and globally across politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and the environment.





The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg being taken airport to his residence in Kahilipara

Zubeen Garg: Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19. He was injured after falling into the sea, rushed to a nearby hospital, and later succumbed to his injuries. He had travelled to Singapore to attend the North East Festival. For Assam, it felt as though a part of it’s soul had been torn away; the voice that sang of love, loss, rebellion and home had fallen silent.