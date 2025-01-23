‘A person is known by the company he keeps’: Congress slams CM’s alleged ‘dubious’ allies

Guwahati, Jan 23: The Congress party has raised serious questions about the integrity of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of maintaining close associations with individuals allegedly involved in illegal mining, financial syndicates, and corruption.

Speaking ahead of the Congress’ Sambhidhan Rakshak Abhijan programme, Congress leader Mira Borthakur criticised the Chief Minister for compromising state welfare by surrounding himself with dubious allies and accused him of using these individuals as “ATMs” for personal and political gains.

“A person is known by the company they keep,” Borthakur remarked. “The Chief Minister’s companions, particularly Tuliram Ronghang, are deeply involved in illegal activities, including coal mining syndicates. It is shocking that Ronghang, despite being at the centre of such allegations, is accompanying the CM on international business tours. What message does this send to the people of Assam?” she added.

Borthakur further alleged that illegal coal mining in Dima Hasao has been operating unchecked under the ruling government.

“Despite a Supreme Court ban, coal mining continues unabated in Dima Hasao, and BJP workers themselves have admitted to it. Many mining labourers are now moving to Guwahati, indicating that these activities are still ongoing. The Chief Minister owes the public an explanation about who is heading these syndicates and why no action has been taken,” she said.

The Congress leader also criticised the government for failing to fulfil its promises and misusing public resources. She pointed to examples such as the “Advantage Assam 2.0” initiative, where crores of rupees were spent without tangible results.

“Where are the Twin Towers or the bullet train that were promised? These funds, allocated for development, have either disappeared or been hoarded. Himanta Biswa Sarma must come clean on how public money has been used,” she demanded.

Borthakur also raised concerns over the government’s decision to transfer elephants to private facilities under the pretext of treatment. According to her, the move reflects an administrative failure.

“The Chief Minister says the elephants were transferred for treatment because Assam lacks the resources to care for them. If this is true, it is an admission of the government’s inability to manage its wildlife. Moreover, the transfer violated regulations as it also happened at night, raising suspicions about the true motive,” Borthakur argued.

Turning to the state of governance, Borthakur criticised the detention camp in Matia, which currently houses 270 individuals, and the government’s handling of the NRC process.

“Crores were spent on the NRC, yet the government has failed to submit a proper affidavit to the Supreme Court. The process remains incomplete, and Assam is left in limbo. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has slammed the government for its negligence regarding detention camps. This government stands first in loot, syndicates, and financial hoarding, but last in governance,” she said.

The Sambhidhan Rakshak Abhijan programme, organised by the state Congress SC cell, is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Kalakshetra and aims to raise awareness about constitutional values and the need to protect them.

“We must ensure that future generations understand the importance of the Constitution crafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. We appeal to the BJP government to respect the Constitution and its principles,” said Krishna Das, Chairperson of the APCC SC Cell.