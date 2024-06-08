A Nalbari village where traditions revolve around a flower species

Nalbari, June 8: Situated on the bank of the Mara Pagladia river, the tiny village of Nakerbari near Kaithalkuchi in Nalbari district is primarily known for Keteki flowers that grow in abundance.

Come the spring season, the fragrance of Keteki flowers wafts in the village air.

The former head of the geography department of Nalbari College, Dr Dinamani Bhagawati, said the traditions of the village revolve around Keteki flowers.

“Once several areas in the village were covered by the shrubs of Keteki flowers,” Dr Bhagawati said, adding that the volume of growth of the flower species has come down drastically in the village over the years. The premises of Gopal Mandir are full of Keteki plants surrounding the temple. The deep yellow flowers are very beautiful to watch.

The secretary of Tarun Yubak Sangha, Nakerbari, Bhaben Haloi, told The Assam Tribune that the villagers love the flower very much and try to preserve the remaining plants in the village. The government or the district administration should extend help to preserve the rare flower species, he added.

Haloi further stated that during the Rongali Bihu celebration, the villagers welcome the guests by offering them Keteki flowers. This unique tradition enhances the attraction of the flowers.

This village has about 200 families, and their livelihood is based on agriculture.

Charu Bala Haloi, a widow who is involved in maintaining the Gopal Mandir, said that people from various parts of the state and even outside come to the village only to witness the Keteki flowers.

-By Ramen Kalita