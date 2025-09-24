A letter, a film, a farewell: Zubeen Garg’s 'Roi Roi Binale' to release on October 31

Guwahati, Sept 24: On October 31, Assam will witness more than just a film release. Roi Roi Binale, the last cinematic work of the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, will reach theatres as both a farewell and a final gift.

Alongside it, a deeply personal letter he wrote—interweaving his professional journey with his private world—will be shared with the people who cherished him as their “Janakantha”.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan, who had worked with Garg on the project, said the singer-producer had drawn up a precise release plan.

“The first song, Roi Roi Binale, re-sung by him, will be released soon, followed by Xopun Xopun, his last recorded track. The trailer will come next, leading up to the film’s release on October 31,” Bhuyan told The Assam Tribune on Wednesday. “We will follow his plan exactly as he left it,” he added.

The idea for Roi Roi Binale was born in 2007, but had to be shelved as the Assamese film industry was going through a difficult phase and Garg’s schedule left little room.

“The film needed him for two to three months at a stretch, which wasn’t possible then. But after Mission China changed perceptions, we picked it up again three years ago,” Bhuyan recalled.

The film, now in its audio-mixing stage, has already earned the tag of being Assam’s first true musical, with over 15 songs and nearly a quarter of its footage shot in Sri Lanka. Its final scenes were completed just days before Garg’s death in Singapore.

Bhuyan still smiles at the memory of his friend’s quirks. “He never shot films in summer. We always picked December or January. Roi Roi Binale was no exception,” he said. But even that fondness cannot hide the painful ironies.

“The last scene Zubeen shot on the final day will now open the movie. He suggested changes himself, directed the reshoot, and unknowingly recorded his last performance,” Bhuyan revealed.

Even more haunting is the film’s final image - Zubeen by the ocean. For years he had sung of rivers and seas—‘Xagor tolit xubole mon’ among them. Now, that cinematic moment feels chillingly prophetic, with his life ending in the waters of Singapore.

For Bhuyan, the director, finishing the film is a test of love and grief. “This movie has left a deep scar in my life. When we open the files, his face is in every frame. It’s unbearable—to edit a film when its soul is gone,” he said.

When Roi Roi Binale releases, it will not be just another Assamese film. It will be Zubeen Garg’s final bow on screen; accompanied by his words, his music, and his goodbye. Through it, the voice of Assam will echo once more.