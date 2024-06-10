A Gesture of Respect: Dhubri youth clears abandoned saffron flags post Ram Navami

Dhubri, June 10: A young social activist embarked on a mission to collect and preserve abandoned saffron flags, once the vibrant symbols of the town’s Ram Navami celebrations.

The youth identified as Dipankar Mazumder, not only honours these religious emblems but also reminds the community of the importance of cherishing and protecting their shared heritage.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Mazumder reflected on the significance of the flags he collected. "These flags were once flaunted with pride during the Ram Navami celebrations. Dhubri was transformed into a radiant sea of saffron, with flags fluttering in every corner, capturing the essence of unity and joy," he said. He expressed his sorrow over how these symbols of festive pride had been left to deteriorate over time, their former glory now overshadowed by neglect.

Mazumder’s compassionate act sets a powerful example of community support and cultural preservation. His effort to collect the saffron flags serves as a poignant reminder of the transient nature of celebration and cultural pride. It calls attention to how quickly the joy and unity of shared experiences can fade if not actively preserved.

Dipankar’s initiative urges reflection on how we honour and maintain the fleeting moments of our cultural heritage. The worn flags, once brimming with life, now remains abandoned.

Mazumder acknowledged the crucial support of his friends, Rakesh Ghosh and Bapi Biswas, in his endeavour. "On this journey, Rakesh and Bapi were instrumental," he said. "Their support and assistance made it possible to collect and honour the neglected saffron flags, preserving a piece of our cultural heritage."

In a touching gesture, the collected flags were respectfully submerged into the Brahmaputra River, which flows alongside Dhubri.