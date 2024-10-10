A call for change: Silchar’s puja pandal champions women’s rights

Silchar, Oct 10: In a notable departure from traditional Durga Puja themes, a pandal in Silchar’s Rangirkhari is drawing attention with its powerful focus on women empowerment and security.

The Day Light Club, celebrating its 65th year of Durga Puja, has dedicated this year’s theme to advocate for a safer tomorrow for women.

Its theme, centered on the message of “justice", resonates deeply, reflecting the tragedy of a trainee lady doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata earlier this year.

Raju Dey, president of the Puja committee and secretary of the Day Light Club, shared insights into the club’s mission.

“This year, we aimed to showcase the pressing issue of women empowerment. Our intention is to send a message to men in society to respect and protect women rather than engaging in eve teasing and acts of violence,” Dey explained.





The artwork throughout the pandal vividly illustrates the atrocities faced by women, adorned with thought-provoking captions such as “aami naari (I am a woman), aami bon (a sister), aami nirjatita (a victim)”.



Additionally, small boards convey messages such as “tumi purush (you are a man), pita (father), bhai (brother), abar dharshak (a rapist)”, urging men to take responsibility in fostering a safe environment for women.

AT Photo: Small boards conveying messages

The entire setup features dead branches and nets that creatively enhance the theme, complementing the idols of Goddess Durga and her celestial children.



Among the various attractions this year, the Day Light Club’s pandal has become a major draw for puja revellers eager to witness its impactful artworks.

“The artworks are serious manifestations of the challenges we face today. Even the idol of Goddess Durga echoes the resilience and strength of women. Kudos to the organisers for conveying such a strong message through their pandal setup and puja celebrations,” said a women attendee.

AT Photo: Artworks in the pandal

In a display of community spirit, the club also plans to reach out to local old-age homes, sharing the festive spirit and assisting residents as needed.



Established in 1960, the club has been organising Durga Puja for six decades, each year highlighting themes that resonate with societal issues.