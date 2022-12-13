Under the Sal Tree theatre festival to begin on Dec 15 in Goalpara

Goalpara, Dec 13: The Badungduppa Kala Kendra in Goalpara will come back to life soon with another theatre festival in line this year. Like any other year, the International Theatre Festival, 'Under the Sal Tree' is slated to begin from December 15.

Directed by the late Shukracharya Rabha, a young award winner of the renowned drama Kami Sangeet Natak Akademi, the theatre festival with be a three-day program from December 15, 16, 17 which will be held at Badungduppa Natya Kala Kendra, in Rampur, Goalpara.

The play is performed on the ground stage in broad daylight with indigenous instruments avoiding mechanics in the completely natural environment under the sal tree.

Extensive preparations are underway for the upcoming annual theatre festival. As per reports, seven plays each will be staged at the International Theatre Festival at the Under the Sal tree.

Theatre workers across different states of the country as well as from abroad will join hands. Troupes will come from Mumbai, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, including Sri Lanka from abroad will be participating and performing in the theatre festival

Theatre lovers from Assam as well as other parts of the state are waiting in anticipation and ready to throng the much awaited festival.