9th APBN jawan reported missing near Mizoram-Myanmar border

Guwahati, Nov 7: A jawan of the 9th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) from Assam went missing from the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

According to reports, the incident occurred while he was deployed in a polling booth in the border areas of Mizoram ahead of the assembly polls.

The missing jawan, identified as Sabin Nath, went to Mizoram on October 28 along with another battalion.



Reportedly, Nath was a resident of Samaguri in the Nagaon district of Assam and he went missing while he was on duty.



Upon receiving information, Mizoram police, along with higher authorities, launched an operation to trace down the missing jawan.

