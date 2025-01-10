99.24% of NFR's capital expenditure goes to capacity expansion in 2024-25

Guwahati, Jan. 10: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that it has made good progress in capital expenditure (CAPEX) in the current 2024-25 fiscal year.

"NFR has already utilized 99.24 per cent of the allocated CAPEX funds for capacity augmentation works. Further, 75.51 per cent of the funds for doubling works and 60.78 per cent funds for safety-related works have also already been utilized. In addition, 71.43 per cent of the funds allotted for construction of new road over bridges (ROBs) and road under bridges (RUBs) have been utilized, and 71.96 per cent of funds for bridge-related works have also been spent," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said.

He added, "Capital expenditure is needed for the creation of vital assets of the railways, which not only enhance safety, efficiency, and passenger comfort, but also has multiples effects on the economy like creating demand, income, and employment."

Sharma said that the Indian Railways overall has also shown good performance in this regard.

- By Staff Reporter