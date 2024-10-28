9.9 lakh passengers ferried via 74 special trains since April : NFR

Guwahati, Oct 27: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has operated 74 special trains from April 1 to October 14 this year.

"During this period, NFR conducted 673 trips catering to more than 9.9 lakh passengers. The earnings generated from these special train operations amounted to approximately Rs 94.13 crore, reflecting the railway's commitment to enhancing service quality and addressing the growing travel demand of rail passengers. A total of 8.83 lakh additional berths were provided during this period to cater to the needs of passengers," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He added, "Compared to the previous financial year, i.e. from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, when 100 special trains were operated, the performance in the current year is highly encouraging. Over 1,144 trips were conducted during the 2023-24 financial year with an annual earning of Rs 109.58 crore. Thus, the performance from April 1 to October 14 this year compared with the same period last fiscal indicates a remarkable improvement in terms of both performance and revenue generation.

Sharma said the NFR has been executing the operation of 13 pairs or 26 numbers of special trains during the ongoing festive season of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja from October 1 to November 30.