95% hollong saplings 'destroyed' in Tinsukia's Nalani Forest, locals seek probe

Jorhat, Feb 21: Allegations of large-scale destruction and administrative negligence have surfaced at Nalani Reserved Forest under the Doomdooma Forest Division in Assam’s Tinsukia district, with locals claiming that nearly 95% of hollong saplings planted under a Rs 20-lakh afforestation project have been destroyed.

The forest area, located at No. 2 Nalani under the Doomdooma Range Office, is reportedly witnessing gradual degradation.

The controversy centres on a plantation drive undertaken during the 2023–24 financial year under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme.

Several thousand hollong saplings, the state tree of Assam, were planted across nearly 5 hectares to enhance green cover in the reserved forest.

However, locals claim that most of the saplings are no longer visible. The few that had survived were allegedly reduced to ashes after miscreants set fire to a portion of the forest area.

According to residents, many of the saplings planted were withered or half-dead, leading to high mortality. “Nearly 95% of the saplings have either disappeared or been destroyed,” a local resident alleged.

They further claimed that timber mafias have targeted larger hollong trees and that deforestation has continued for a long time without effective intervention from the Forest Department.

Tensions escalated after Forest Department officials reportedly reached the site nearly 72 hours after the arson incident, triggering resentment among the local population.

Much of the criticism has been directed at Mehedi Hasan, Forest Range Officer of the Doomdooma Range Office. Responding to the allegations, Hasan cited staff shortages and logistical constraints.

“Due to shortage of staff, we cannot monitor the area frequently. Local people tie their cattle and goats here. Many people enter the area and consume alcohol there. Somehow, a fire broke out due to some reason. Later, our staff came and extinguished the fire,” Hasan said.

He added, “We don’t even have a vehicle; we have to come on motorcycles. We cannot save each and every sapling individually. That is not in our hands. Whenever funds are released, we carry out the work accordingly.”

His remarks have drawn criticism from residents, some of whom termed the response inadequate.

“They planted half-dead saplings here. We have been protesting since then, demanding that a watchman be appointed and that healthy saplings be brought and planted. Today we saw that miscreants have set the saplings on fire,” another resident said.

The resident further alleged that out of around 10,000 saplings planted, very few remain.

With questions being raised over the implementation of the CAMPA-funded project and forest protection measures, residents have demanded a thorough inquiry into the alleged irregularities and action against those responsible.