94th Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha conference begins in Jorhat

Jorhat, Feb 6: The stage is all set for the four-day (February 6-9) 94th annual conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha at the Eraltoli Pathar, covering an area of 1200 bighas of land beside the NH 715 (formerly NH 37) at Mohbandha on the western outskirts here.

Preparations by hundreds of workers over the past three months under the supervision of the members of the organizing committee, government officials of different departments, district administration have transformed the huge paddy field area into a kaleidescape of religious and cultural activities.

It is to be mentioned here that the annual session of the Sangha is a significant event in the State in which not only Vaishnavites and Sangha members attend, but people from all sections of the Assamese society from every nook and corner pay a visit.

The venue, which is wearing a colourful look with various components being set up, is being given the finishing touches by the workers on Wednesday. The venue has been named 'Vaishnav Pandit Sonaram Chutia Samannay Kshetra'. Chutia was a Vaishnavite scholar, social reformer and a freedom fighter.

A spiritual feeling emanated from the continuous rendition of Naam Prasanga by devotees at the temporary Namghar set up at the venue since January 19 when the Guru Asana was installed.

Vehicles carrying members of the religious body were coming to the venue where they would be staying in the 200 shibirs (camps) that have been built with bamboo and hay and are adorned with small entrance gates. Visitors including youths and the elderly were seen moving across the massive area.

Thirteen torans (gates) are being set up across the venue in memory of 13 eminent persons who were from the Jorhat district, some of them were former Padadhikars of the Sangha. The large community kitchen housing 200 chaukas (cooking ovens) having arrangements alongside to serve food to 10000 people in one batch began functioning today.

A member of the food sub-committee under the reception committee of the event told The Assam Tribune that daily 120 quintals of rice and 120 quintals of vegetables would be prepared for lunch and dinner in which 500 cooks with assistants would be engaged while 1000 people would cut the vegetables. The member stated that tea booths at different areas have been erected where tea along with poka mithoi would be served.

It is pertinent to mention here that the reception committee, which includes Cabinet minister Ajanta Neog (who is also the Guardian Minister of Jorhat), as the working president and 35 sub-committees, are supervising the works to ensure that the event passes off smoothly and successfully.

About 15,000-youth-strong Seva Bahini (volunteers) of the Sangha - with 5000 from the district and rest from other districts have arrived at the venue to assist in organizing the various programmes during the four days. A large camp has been built for their accommodation.

An auditorium, stalls for books and a trade fair, a naat-shala (where ankiya naats will be staged), several halls to host various programmes, a depiction of village complete with a cowshed, weavers loom, rice pounder and instruments used by famers, a pond with beautification have been set up across the venue.

Several VVIPs including the Chief Minister are expected to attend the event. A souvenir titled Baikuntha Kusum with more than 600 pages would be released during the conference. Stating that people not only from the State but also from across the country are expected to visit the event, a reception committee member said that lakhs of footfall were expected in the four days.