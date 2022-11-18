91social to come up with development centre in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 18: 91social, a leading Bangalore-based software development company is making its maiden foray into the Northeast and will open its offices in the Dharapur area of the capital this week.

Comprising a strong team of software developers and solution architects experienced in building digital products for scale, 91social has helped many growth-stage start-ups worldwide on their journey to becoming unicorns. This has been achieved by architecting and building applications and backend engines that serve tens of millions of end users.

Clients include successful start-ups and unicorns such as CRED, Porter, CashFree, Quince, Arcesium, and others. The company has seen tremendous success registering 90% CAGR over the past five years by bagging clients in the fintech and eCommerce marketplaces.

On expanding into the North-east, 91social co-founder Shivraj Gaurav said, "Digitalisation has taken over every industry. Companies around the world are transitioning their businesses to powerful online experiences by building fast-paced, data-driven digital ecosystems."

"To reap the benefits from this transition, we need rich engineering talent from across the country. It therefore gives me immense pleasure to be able to set up a training and development centre in North-East India that focuses on transforming young tech aspirants into potent software professionals with sound coding fundamentals. I believe there is immense untapped potential in the North-east and upcoming generations should not need to travel away from home to Bangalore or Hyderabad to build a career in software. We are bringing high-paying career opportunities here in Guwahati," added Gaurav.

Speaking at the event, Ashish Rajkhowa a senior investment banker, ex-Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse said "Local talent has the desire to work from their home town, serve clients globally and create a lucrative livelihood. We need to create a safe environment for them by making them industry ready and ensure the right opportunities exist in the region for them to pursue."

91social will launch its maiden office in Assam with the objective of tapping into the vast potential that exists in the region. The goal is to make their presence felt all over the Northeast with 100 software professionals in the next one year.

The company is also partnering with leading education institutions in the region to provide employment and internship opportunities to engineering college graduates aspiring to become successful software professionals.