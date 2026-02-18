9,022 former militants surrendered, 1,012 weapons deposited since 2021: FM Neog

Guwahati, Feb 17: As many as 9,022 former insurgent cadres have surrendered in Assam since 2021, depositing 1,012 sophisticated weapons as part of sustained peace efforts in the state, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Presenting the interim Budget for 2026–27 during the ongoing session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly, Neog said the surrenders were the outcome of coordinated peace initiatives undertaken by the government after the Himanta Biswa Sarma administration assumed office.

“Over the past five years, our government has rehabilitated these misguided youths under the surrender-cum-rehabilitation framework,” she said.

The rehabilitation package includes Rs 4 lakh in fixed deposits, monthly stipends and support for livelihood activities aimed at facilitating long-term reintegration.

The Minister also highlighted that the state had secured four peace accords with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), and Karbi and Adivasi groups, which she said had paved the way for enduring peace, stability and integration.

Referring to the Union Budget 2026–27, Neog said the Government of India had earmarked Rs 500 crore as the first tranche of a Rs 5,000-crore special development and rehabilitation package under the 2023 peace accord with ULFA.

“This is to support projects aimed at sustainable livelihoods, reintegration and long-term peace in Assam. Under the Memorandum of Settlement, our government has committed Rs 3,000 crore from its own resources towards infrastructure and development projects linked to the ULFA peace agreement, complementing the Central support,” she said.

Placing the peace initiatives in a broader governance context, Neog added that over 24,000 people had been arrested and drugs worth more than Rs 3,000 crore seized in the past five years.

She also said 1.45 lakh bighas (approximately 48,000 acres) of public land had been cleared of encroachment since 2021.

“These efforts have created a safer, more stable Assam, where peace is not temporary but the foundation for lasting development,” she added.

PTI