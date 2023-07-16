9 injured in bus-dumper collision in Assam

Guwahati, July 16: In a tragic incident, at least nine people have been injured in a bus and dumper collision in Sivasagar district in Assam on Sunday.

Reportedly, the bus which was carrying passengers collided head-on with a dumper in Cherekapar village in Sivasagar.

As many as nine people sustained severe injuries in the incident and were rushed to the nearby hospital treatment for medical assistance.

Onlookers said that the ASTC bus was carrying ONGC employees and the driver of the bus, identified as Dipen Bharali, was also injured.

The bus was coming from Sivasagar control room and was heading towards Lakwa when the incident took place.