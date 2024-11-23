9 held for stone pelting & injuring stray tiger in Jakhalabandha

Guwahati, Nov 23: Nine persons were held for pelting stones and injuring a stray tiger in Jakhalabandha. Searches were conducted in the houses of the suspected accused persons, and nine persons were apprehended by police last night. They were booked under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Six apprehended persons were identified from the video footage of the crime. They were identified as Jayanta Sen (19) of Keribakori, Bahadur Sahani (19) of Jakhalabandha Railway station, Sontosh Gour (24) of Topahola, Durga Gorh (25) of Topahola, Nikhil Sahani (18) of Keribakori, and Naresh Sahani of Jakhalabandha.

Another three persons were brought for interrogation: Bikash Mahato, Sombhu Gorh, and Md Arbaz Kureshi.

The stray tiger, which had created panic for over a week in various areas of Kaliabor, was captured on Thursday. The tiger was shifted to the Panbari rehabilitation centre, where it is being treated.

On Wednesday, a tiger was injured after a group of people pelted stones at the majestic creature while it was drinking water from the Kolong stream, near the Jakhalabandha bazaar.

The tiger sustained injuries to its eyes and legs and had been resting on the banks of the stream for nearly 10 hours after the attack.

The Kaziranga National Park Authority, along with forest, police, and district officials, worked together to tranquillize and capture the tiger after several hours.