87 inmates shifted to Goalpara transit camp from Central Jail Silchar

Silchar, March 12: Following the orders of Gauhati High Court, as many as 87 persons including Bangladesh, Myanmar and Senegal nationals who had illegally entered into India at different points in time and have completed their term were shifted to the Matia transit camp in Goalpara from the transit camp here in Central Jail Silchar on Saturday.

According to sources, among these 87 include 64 Myanmar nationals, 22 Bangladeshi nationals and one from Senegal. Of the total contingent including 46 male, 20 female and 21 children as well.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta told reporters outside the Central Jail Silchar that these inmates are being shifted to Goalpara transit camp following the orders from the Gauhati High Court. While District Administration has facilitated the transportation of these men from here, Cachar police is looking after the security aspect for safe transportation, the SP maintained.