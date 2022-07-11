84 years of service to the nation
Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

By PTI
86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
Guwahati, Jul 11: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,26,541 on Monday as 86 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

No fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of fresh infections has dipped from 211 on the previous day but only 840 samples were tested as compared to 1,760 during the corresponding period.

The positivity rate also reduced to 10.24 per cent from 12.4 per cent on the previous day.

Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded the highest number of new cases at 49, followed by eight in Cachar and five in Dibrugarh.

There are now 1,607 active cases in the state, up from 1,514 on the previous day.

A total of 7,16,943 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 20 in the last 24 hours, with the discharge rate at 98.68 per cent.

The state has thus far recorded 6,642 coronavirus fatalities, while 1,347 patients have died due to other reasons since 2020.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.84 crore samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 2.14 crore people.

