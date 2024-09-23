86% decline in rhino poaching since 2016: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 23: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, announced an 86% decrease in rhino poaching in Assam since 2016, coinciding with the global observance of World Rhino Day.

Highlighting the progress made in rhino conservation, he, in a social media post, attributed the positive change to the "double engine" BJP government.

“Rhinos are synonymous with the identity of Assam. They are our pride and the crown jewel of our biodiversity,” Sarma declared, reaffirming his government’s commitment to protecting the species and expanding its habitat.

Sarma also noted that this drop in poaching aligns with a considerable increase in the state’s one-horned rhinoceros population.

He further added that the population of rhinos in Assam has grown fivefold over the past six decades, rising from approximately 600 in the 1960s to over 3,000 today.

Notably, around 80% of India’s rhino population resides in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, with additional populations found in Orang National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, and Manas National Park.

Despite the positive news, there has been one registered case of rhino poaching in the state so far in 2024.

In January, during routine patrols in Kaziranga, an adult female rhinoceros carcass was discovered near the Maklung forest camp of the Agoratoli Forest Range.

Initial investigations indicated that the animal had been killed by poachers, likely accessing the park from the north bank of the Brahmaputra River using boats.

In a significant milestone, Assam had achieved a remarkable feat in 2022 by not reporting a single case of rhino poaching, underscoring the effectiveness of its conservation efforts.