Assam

85-year-old woman trampled to death by tuskers in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
85-year-old woman trampled to death by tuskers in Assam
Representational image

Guwahati, July 1: In a horrific incident, a 85-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of wild tuskers at Lakhipur in Goalpara district of Assam on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Suturi Rabha who was allegedly crushed by the elephants leaving her completely disfigured.

Reportedly, a herd of elephants strayed in to the residential area in Lakhipur in search of food when the woman came up against the jumbos.

Police later reached the spot and sent her body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the police along with the villagers successfully chased away the herd of wild tuskers.

