84 fresh dengue cases detected in Assam

At least 84 fresh dengue cases have been detected in Assam, taking the total to 726 this month, a bulletin by the National Health Mission, Assam, said on Friday.

As per reports, around sixty-five cases were recorded in the worst-affected Karbi Anglong district.



It is followed by nine dengue cases in Kamrup Metropolitan, which comprises Guwahati city, the NHM bulletin said.



The district of Tinsukia even reported seven such cases, followed by one each in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Kamrup, it added.

